The Securities and Exchange Commission pushed for bitcoin ETFs to have a key difference from major stock funds, and that decision’s impact on how the funds trade will only become clear over time.The bitcoin funds that launched on Thursday are using a share redemption process that turns the underlying crypto into cash.
