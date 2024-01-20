The crypto industry spent months pinning its hopes that the long-awaited arrival of Bitcoin ETFs would help it break out of a painful bear market and let digital assets take their rightful place in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETFs just had their first week of trading. Here’s who’s winning and losing. - January 20, 2024
- Bitcoin Will Never Be ‘Money’ Precisely Because It’s Nothing Like Gold - January 20, 2024
- Bitcoin ETFs have been out for a week—here’s how they’re doing - January 20, 2024