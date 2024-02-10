What Happened: Bloomberg Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT), and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC) as leaders among the Top 25 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETFs Lead Top 25 Global ETF Asset Inflows: ‘Start Of A Bull Cycle,’ Says Analyst - February 10, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Tops $47,000, Tests January Highs - February 9, 2024
- Bitcoin set to gain 11% this week after crossing $48K for the first time since ETF rally - February 9, 2024