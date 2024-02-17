Bitcoin ETFs amassed net inflows of $2.2 billion during the period of Feb. 12-16. BlackRock’s fund received most of the inflows, adding $1.6 billion in capital.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETFs posted $2.2B net inflows over the week - February 17, 2024
- Bitcoin Peaks At $52,000, Ethereum Gains Double Digits, Doge Back In Top 10: The Week In Retrospect - February 17, 2024
- Coinbase dominates Bitcoin ETF custody with 90% asset management - February 17, 2024