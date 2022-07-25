Bitcoin ETFs slide as the underlying cryptocurrency drops below $22K
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-07-25
Bitcoin Strategy exchange traded funds have declined 10% since last week’s June 20th peak in Bitcoin (BTC-USD). The crypto asset has now steadily declined below the $22,000 level.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)