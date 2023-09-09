Spot Bitcoin ETFs haven’t even been approved in the US, and yet already some see them as an existential threat to the futures-based funds that came before them.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ETFs With a $100 Billion Promise Put Old Funds in Danger - September 9, 2023
- Man arrested for cheating by seeking investment in Bitcoin, online schemes - September 9, 2023
- Binance dropping BUSD in 2024, investors moving to Tether (USDT) – What does this mean for Bitcoin Spark? - September 9, 2023