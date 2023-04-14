As bitcoin has climbed in 2023, lifted by the recent banking crisis, some other cryptocurrencies are coming along for the ride: Bitcoin is above $30,000 at the same time that ether is above $2,000 for
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ether Continue Their Climb - April 14, 2023
- Ether’s Post-Upgrade Jump Elbows Bitcoin Out of Crypto Spotlight - April 14, 2023
- Warren Buffett calls Bitcoin a ‘gambling token’ but doesn’t blame people for ‘wanting to play the roulette wheel’ - April 14, 2023