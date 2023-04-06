Bitcoin dipped below US$28,000 in Thursday morning trading in Asia as most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies lost steam. Ethereum edged lower, but held a weekly gain of over 5% as the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ether dip; Dogecoin loses Twitter tailwind; U.S. equities drop on recession concerns - April 5, 2023
- Mooners and Shakers: MicroStrategy keeps buying BTC; Van Eck CEO says gold and Bitcoin in early bull cycle stage - April 5, 2023
- Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 6: Bitcoin down 1% as Ether trades flat; Dogecoin biggest loser - April 5, 2023