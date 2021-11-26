Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, Shiba Inu gain while Solana, Cardano dip. Check cryptocurrency prices today

Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also gained over 4% to $4,486. Ether price has been trading around all-time high, catching up with bitcoin’s rally …
