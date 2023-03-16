Bitcoin and Ether dropped in Thursday morning trading in Asia along with the rest of the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Solana led the losers. The declines come amid concern bank failures in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ether drop, other top cryptocurrencies retreat as bank liquidity concerns rise - March 15, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide Amid Credit Suisse Worries: Analyst Eyes ‘Textbook Perfect’ Apex Crypto Move To $100K - March 15, 2023
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Dips Below $25K as Market Debates Liquidity - March 15, 2023