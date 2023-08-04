Bitcoin, Ether gained in Friday afternoon trading in Asia, while all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies were mixed. Litecoin led the losers, followed by XRP. Tron gained the most, followed by Binance’s BNB.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ether extend gains; top 10 cryptos mixed - August 4, 2023
- Should you buy or sell Bitcoin ahead of the July NFP report? - August 4, 2023
- There are crypto scams and greedy grabbers, but Bitcoin keeps proving itself to be above it all - August 4, 2023