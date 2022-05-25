Bitcoin, ether gain while dogecoin, Shiba Inu slip. Check cryptocurrency prices today
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-05-25
Cryptocurrency prices today surged with Bitcoin rising above the $30,000 mark. The world’s largest and most popular cryptocurrency surged over 3% and was trading at $30,155. The token is down 36% so …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)