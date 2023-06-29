Risk markets appear to have already priced in rate hikes, and remained largely unstirred by today’s unexpectedly strong economic data.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ether Hold Steady as Investors Shrug Off Upbeat Economic Data, Rekindled Inflationary Concerns - June 29, 2023
- Fidelity joins push for spot bitcoin ETF, and Coinbase seeks dismissal of SEC suit: CNBC Crypto World - June 29, 2023
- Coinbase, facing SEC lawsuit, says regulator lacks police power over crypto - June 29, 2023