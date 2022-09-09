Bitcoin and Ethereum were largely unchanged in Friday morning trading in Asia. Polkadot rose to leapfrog Dogecoin into the top 10 list by market capitalization, while Solana posted the biggest …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, ether, Solana, other crypto prices continue to trade higher. Check latest rates - September 8, 2022
- Bitcoin, Ether little changed; Polkadot leaps Dogecoin into crypto top ten - September 8, 2022
- Bitcoin’s Price Dropped Below $19K This Week for the First Time Since June. Why September Could Get Even Worse - September 8, 2022