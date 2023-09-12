Bitcoin fell on Tuesday morning in Asia to hover above US$25,000 after briefly losing the key support level for the first time in the past almost three months. Ether also slid to lose control of the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ether lose key support levels; altcoins slide amid FTX liquidation woes - September 11, 2023
- Sentencing delayed for NH man convicted of running unlicensed bitcoin business - September 11, 2023
- Bitcoin will bring global payments out of the ‘fax era’ — Ex-PayPal boss - September 11, 2023