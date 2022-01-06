Bitcoin, ether near multi-month lows following hawkish Fed minutes

Bitcoin fell below $43,000 on Thursday, testing multi-month lows after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting showed it leaning toward more aggressive policy action, which sapped investor …
