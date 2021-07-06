Bitcoin, ether prices continue to fall, below 40% in Q2

Bitcoin prices witnessed a slump with almost 50% from its mid-April high after questions were raised on its energy consumption by Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk along with a clampdown from China.
