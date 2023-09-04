Bitcoin and Ether have struggled to gain traction since the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) postponed its decision on seven Bitcoin ETF proposals. Most top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization rose, except Dogecoin.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ether remain under key levels; Sol leads gains in top 10 cryptos - September 4, 2023
- Oliver Velez backs Bitcoin, calls it a soon-to-be-rare asset - September 4, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Use as Margin Collateral in Crypto Futures Trading Is Growing - September 4, 2023