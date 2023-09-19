Bitcoin rose on Tuesday morning in Asia to around US$26,700, after briefly breaching the US$27,000 resistance level on Monday evening. Ether also logged gains but remained below US$1,650. Most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies moved higher in …
