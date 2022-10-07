Bitcoin, ether slide after September jobs data fuel rate hike jitters
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-10-07
Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) saw some downward pressure along with equities in Friday afternoon trading as September’s jobs report assured market participants that …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)