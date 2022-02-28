Bitcoin, Ether Slide as Ukraine Conflict Spurs Risk-Asset Flight

Bitcoin traded below $40,000 and Ether tumbled as much as 9.4% as the Ukraine crisis deepened, with Western nations imposing new sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin refused to stop …
