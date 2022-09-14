On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, slipped about 6% to $1,603. Ethereum is transitioning to proof-of-stake for its consensus …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, ether, Solana, other crypto prices today crash. Check latest rates - September 13, 2022
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Struggles Following Inflation Report; California Crypto Bill Is an Overstep, Say Legal Experts - September 13, 2022
- Bitcoin slumps more than 9% after inflation report causes investors to flee risky assets - September 13, 2022