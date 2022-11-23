Bitcoin jumped slightly on the release of the Federal Reserve’s minutes from its November meeting, the captured discussion suggesting that the central bank may make smaller interest rate increases …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin believers maintain view it could find institutional buy-in despite FTX chaos - November 23, 2022
- Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin Jump On Release of Fed Minutes - November 23, 2022
- Bitcoin Jumps Briefly After Fed Minutes Show Officials Favor Slower Rate Hikes - November 23, 2022