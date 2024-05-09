What Happened: The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, dipped below $62,000 during the day, taking its week-to-date losses to over 6%. Popular meme coin Dogecoin witnessed a steeper decline, down …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Slip: Analyst Says King Crypto Network Fundamentals Indicate 300% Upside, Could Top Between $250K-$275K - May 8, 2024
- $85,200 Bitcoin Before Summer? Glassnode Analysts Say BTC Breaking Out of Bullish Technical Pattern - May 8, 2024
- Bitcoin Lightning Wallet ZEUS Isn’t Going Anywhere - May 8, 2024