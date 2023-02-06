Major cryptocurrencies dipped on Sunday evening, as the market capitalization fell 2% to $1.07 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price Bitcoin -1.41% $22,996.85 Ethereum …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, February 6: BTC Price Is on the Verge of Falling More as It Holds Above $22.6K - February 6, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Being ‘Content’ At $23K Level As ‘Good News’ - February 6, 2023
- Is BTC price about to retest $20K? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week - February 6, 2023