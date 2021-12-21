Major coins traded flat Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization inched up 0.06% to $2.19 trillion. What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 0.45% higher at $46,896.55 over …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fail To Break Out And The Next Few Weeks Could Be ‘Very Choppy’ - December 20, 2021
- Bitcoin’s Inequality Problem Is Putting the Dollar to Shame - December 20, 2021
- Bitcoin has its own 1% who control outsized share of wealth - December 20, 2021