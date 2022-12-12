Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were down at the time of writing while U.S. stock futures started the week on a weaker note as investors await a key policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. On …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall As Focus Turns To Fed Meet: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Could ‘Make A Run’ For $18K If This Happens - December 11, 2022
- Bitcoin Remains at $17,000. Pension Funds’ Doomsday Prediction for Crypto - December 11, 2022
- Cathie Wood says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried disliked Bitcoin because he ‘couldn’t control it’ - December 11, 2022