Bitcoin barely flinched in response to an unexpectedly strong jobs report. Benjamin Cowen warned investors to brace themselves for a potential drop in the altcoin markets. Major cryptocurrencies …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Flat Amid Inflation Fears: On-Chain Analytics Firm Says This Could Signal ETH ‘On Its Way’ To $2K - June 4, 2023
- Bitcoin little-changed around US$27,000, Ether treads water; Solana, XRP gain - June 4, 2023
- First Mover Asia: Why Did Bitcoin’s Price Hold Above $27K Over the Weekend? Two Analysts Expect Continued Resilience - June 4, 2023