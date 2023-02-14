What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), was trading at $21,727. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was changing hands below $1,500 down 0.37% in the last 24 hours.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin whales are buying the dip despite sell signals, and it makes sense - February 13, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Get Butterflies Ahead Of Valentine’s Day Inflation Data: Analyst Warns Apex Crypto Could Fall To $18.5K - February 13, 2023
- Markets: Bitcoin rises amid market jitters as Paxos stablecoin issuer next regulator target after Kraken clampdown - February 13, 2023