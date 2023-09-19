Major coins were seen trading in the green at the time of writing on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.2% to $1.06 trillion.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin In Green Ahead Of Fed’s Move On Interest Rates, Analyst Says King Crypto Could Execute ‘Substantial Move Upwards’ - September 18, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Sees Technical Correction, Here’s What Could Propel It Back To $28K - September 18, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ether rise; Toncoin leads crypto rebound - September 18, 2023