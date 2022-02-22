Russia’s Finance Ministry submitted draft cryptocurrency regulations to the country’s government on Monday — a step towards organizing unregulated cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Investors In Russia Would Have To Take Online Quiz To Invest, As Per New Draft Rules - February 22, 2022
- ‘I Was Wrong:’ Ruby On Rails Creator Says Canada Government Crackdown On Protestors Made Him See Bitcoin’s Value - February 22, 2022
- Bitcoin could be laid low by miners’ malady - February 22, 2022