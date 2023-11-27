Major cryptocurrencies experienced mixed trading on Sunday evening following a crucial meeting between BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK), Nasdaq representatives, and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed After BlackRock Shows ETF Plans To SEC: Analyst Sees BTC Hitting $40K ‘With Sun Seemingly Rising On Horizon’ - November 26, 2023
- Crypto exchange HTX reinstates Bitcoin services after $30M hack - November 26, 2023
- Lightning devs must ‘wake up’ and fix security bugs, not please VCs: Bitcoin dev - November 26, 2023