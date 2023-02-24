Michaël van de Poppe said that Bitcoin dropped towards the lower part of the $23,300 resistance area. Major coins traded mixed on Thursday late evening, as the market capitalization declined by 0.20% …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed On Fed Anxieties: Analyst Thinks Wall Street Risk Aversion Could Revive Apex Crypto - February 23, 2023
- Markets: Bitcoin down, Ether up; US equities rise as unemployment benefit claims slide - February 23, 2023
- First Mover Asia: Resilient Bitcoin Rebounds Above $24K Despite Investors’ Inflation, Labor Market Concerns - February 23, 2023