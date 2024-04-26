Global crypto market cap is trading 1.1% lower to 2.36T; short liquidations of crypto market at the lowest levels since February 2024. Analysts see Bitcoin still stuck in a range with slow sideways …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin On Shaky Ground, Crypto Veteran Sees ‘Bitcoin Still Stuck In Range’ - April 26, 2024
- $1 billion Coinbase crypto move could be ‘giant buy signal’ - April 26, 2024
- Bitcoin Miners Jump This Week After the Halving - April 26, 2024