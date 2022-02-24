Major coins dropped Wednesday evening as the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe worsened. The global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.9% to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Popularity in Uganda: What you Need to Know? - February 24, 2022
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Pull Back Again As Russia-Ukraine Crisis Intensifies, Appetite For Risk Shrinks - February 24, 2022
- Bitcoin plunges as Putin announces ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine - February 24, 2022