Major cryptocurrencies were trading higher on Wednesday evening as the global market cap rose 2.5% to $880 billion at 7:38 p.m. EST.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Ahead Of Inflation Data: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto At $30k-$40K This Year But ‘People Aren’t Ready’ - January 11, 2023
- El Salvador Legislators Pass Law Allowing Bitcoin Bond Sales - January 11, 2023
- El Salvador Passes Law Allowing Bitcoin Bond Issuance - January 11, 2023