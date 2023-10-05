Major cryptocurrencies rose higher on Wednesday evening as headwinds in traditional markets alleviated and the crypto markets showed signs of calming down, following Monday’s sharp rally.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise Amid Broader Uptick For Risk Assets: Analyst Warns Apex Crypto Yet To See Death Cross After Brief Rally - October 4, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Could Restart Increase If It Clears This Key Resistance - October 4, 2023
- Time to ‘pull the brakes’ on Ethereum and rotate back to Bitcoin: K33 report - October 4, 2023