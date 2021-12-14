Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled 3.77 per cent, while Ethereum was down 5.36 per cent. Meme Coin Dogecoin lost 4.19 per cent and Shiba Inu 5.60 per cent, according to data from coinmarketcap.com …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fall Up to 5% As US Fed Plans To Taper Stimulus - December 14, 2021
- Bitcoin broker NYDIG’s $1 billion fund-raising round could be biggest ever for crypto sector - December 14, 2021
- Bitcoin To $60,000? What To Expect The Rest Of 2021 And Beyond - December 14, 2021