Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies were observed trading in the red on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined by 1.1% to $1.63 trillion.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip Despite El Salvador Leader Bukele’s Triumph: Analysts See ‘Impending Spike’ In Elon Musk’s Favorite DOGE - February 5, 2024
- BlackRock and Fidelity Bitcoin ETFs reach top 10 in January flows - February 5, 2024
- Bitcoin tipped to reach $240,000 after its upcoming halving - February 5, 2024