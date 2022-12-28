Major coins were trading lower on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.8% to $807.1 billion at 7:15 p.m. EST.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump Further As 2022 End Nears: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Into ‘Final Support Before Rolling Over’ - December 27, 2022
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Drifts Lower as Crypto Winter Continues - December 27, 2022
- Stocks and Bitcoin may be down, but gold prices just hit a six-month high above $1,800 - December 27, 2022