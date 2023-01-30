Major coins traded in the green on Sunday evening, as the global market cap rose 1.34% to $1.08 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Amid Risk-On Rebound: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Breaching $24K If This Happens - January 29, 2023
- Bitcoin Price is up 50% Since Paul Graham’s ‘Systemic Risk’ Crypto Prediction - January 29, 2023
- Bitcoin stays out of fear for 11 straight days as price tips near 24K - January 29, 2023