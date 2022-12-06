Bitcoin and Ethereum traded lower on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.75% to $853 billion at 7:17 p.m. EST. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Prices Have Been Holding Up Well Lately—What’s Next For The Cryptocurrency? - December 5, 2022
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle With Rate-Hike Anxiety: Analyst Says Crypto Relief Rally ‘Isn’t Over’ - December 5, 2022
- The Path To A Bitcoin Economy: Decentralized Bitcoin-Backed Credit - December 5, 2022