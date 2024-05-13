Leading cryptocurrencies remained range-bound over the weekend, with bears continuing to provide tough resistance to the market’s drive for sustained gains.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed After Turbulent Week: Analyst Says King Crypto Can Rise To $76K Level If It Reclaims This Crucial Support - May 12, 2024
- Top Crypto Gainers Today May 12 – Bitcoin Gold, Immutable X, Mina Protocol, Helium - May 12, 2024
- Is Bitcoin Price Heading to $55K? New Whales Emerge as Short-Term Holders Offload BTC - May 12, 2024