Major cryptocurrencies were trading mixed on Monday evening, even as demand for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) remained strong. Last week, these ETFs attracted $2.4 billion, out of the total …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed Amid Soaring Demand For BTC ETFs: Analyst Forecasts King Crypto Surge To $600K By 2025, Matching 300 Ounces Of Gold - February 20, 2024
- Edward Snowden Says If He Ever Claims To Be Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto It’s Either Him Trolling Or A ‘Duress Code’ - February 19, 2024
- MARA Stock Outlook: The Future Looks Even Brighter as Bitcoin Prices Soar - February 19, 2024