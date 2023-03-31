Bitcoin touched $29,000, a new high for 2023 before settling around the $28,000 mark. Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen believes that Bitcoin’s value could experience a significant drop. Major …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As Uncertainty Around Regulatory Crackdown Looms: Analyst Predicts One ‘Final Scare’ For Apex Crypto - March 30, 2023
- 3 Crypto Stocks to Buy as Bitcoin Surges Once Again - March 30, 2023
- Can bitcoin hold gains, as U.S. regulators target crypto companies? - March 30, 2023