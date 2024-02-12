Major cryptocurrencies experienced mixed trading on Sunday evening, as East Asia marked the beginning of the Lunar New Year. According to the Chinese Zodiac, the current period is called the Year of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin euphoria is back as investors prepare for the quadrennial ‘halving’ - February 13, 2024
- Bitcoin ETF Buyers Appear to be Chasing Rally, Correlation Data Suggests - February 13, 2024
- Bitcoin Becoming More Than Just Digital Gold As On-Chain Activity Soars: Grayscale Research - February 13, 2024