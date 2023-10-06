Major cryptocurrencies plunged on Thursday evening as investors eagerly awaited crucial jobs data, which could potentially influence the direction of interest rates.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble Ahead of Crucial Jobs Data: Analyst Sees A Bearish Flag Pattern In King Crypto, So What’s The Silver Lining? - October 5, 2023
- Bitcoin rally driven by believers collecting evermore tokens - October 5, 2023
- Bitcoin attractive in uncertain economy -market expert - October 5, 2023