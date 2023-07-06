Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red on Wednesday evening as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on June 14 unveiled a solid consensus among board members in favor of further interest …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Long-Term Bitcoin Holders Accumulate over $450 Billion: Analytics Firm Glassnode Reveals Impressive Trend - July 6, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble Amid Hawkish FOMC Minutes Reveal: Analyst Says King Crypto Prime For Explosive Surge As History Set To Repeat Itself - July 6, 2023
- Valkyrie resubmits spot Bitcoin ETF application with Coinbase surveillance-sharing agreement - July 5, 2023