Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Under Pressure As Focus Shifts To Fed Action — Things Could ‘Get Ugly’ If This Level Is Breached By Apex Coin

The apex cryptocurrency traded 0.8% lower at $46,081.63 over 24 hours. For the week, it has declined 3.3%. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was up 0.9% at $3,796.26 over 24 hours. For the week, the …

Read Full Story