The Fed has this year upped interest rates 0.75 percentage points four times in order to get inflation—currently at a 40-year high in the U.S.—under control. This time the U.S. central bank upped rates by 0.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum Drop Sharply After Fed Signals More Interest Rate Hikes to Come - December 14, 2022
- Crypto Markets Today: US Regulation Heats Up; Bitcoin Rises, Then Falls - December 14, 2022
- Bitcoin retraces intraday gains as bears aim to pin BTC price under $18K - December 14, 2022